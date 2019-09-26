Ellington Management Group Has Lowered Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stake; Main Street Capital (MAIN) Shorts Increased By 0.65%

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) stake by 75.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 27,400 shares as Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)’s stock rose 8.78%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 8,900 shares with $1.60M value, down from 36,300 last quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc now has $24.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $191.63. About 797,865 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) had an increase of 0.65% in short interest. MAIN’s SI was 2.33M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.65% from 2.32M shares previously. With 209,800 avg volume, 11 days are for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)’s short sellers to cover MAIN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 121,527 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – Mainstreet Health Investments Short-Interest Ratio Up to 9 Days; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 17.08 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “VAALCO Energy, Inc. Admission to Trading and First Day of Dealings – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health – Why The Discount Is Thinning – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Canopy Growth Stock Needs to Be One of Your Main Cannabis Plays – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance UK” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold Main Street Capital Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 5.85% less from 11.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com owns 13,916 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 375 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Lc owns 54,736 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. 6,737 were reported by Bb&T Limited Liability Company. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Fifth Third Bank invested in 0% or 6,450 shares. King Luther Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 41,710 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,788 shares. Miller Howard Invests has invested 0.16% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Green Square Ltd Com accumulated 0.14% or 5,326 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 4,514 shares or 0% of the stock. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 712 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 25,745 shares.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Lululemon A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lululemon: Priced Beyond Perfection – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CROX or LULU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lululemon to shutter Ivivva shops – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) stake by 25,100 shares to 48,500 valued at $611,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) stake by 256,511 shares and now owns 333,511 shares. Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 223,893 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc reported 0.1% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,506 are held by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 37 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd reported 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Cypress Cap Management Ltd (Wy) invested in 350 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 21,952 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 341,798 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 4,863 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Co stated it has 302 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Athena Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 2,071 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com invested in 0.07% or 3,500 shares. 7,690 are owned by Cognios Capital Ltd Com. Segantii Mngmt holds 1.04% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio.

Among 17 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Lululemon Athletica has $25000 highest and $150 lowest target. $203.94’s average target is 6.42% above currents $191.63 stock price. Lululemon Athletica had 28 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, September 6. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, June 17 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, June 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by UBS. UBS maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $21400 target in Friday, September 6 report. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 28 report.