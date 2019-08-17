Ellington Management Group Has Lowered Holding in United Rentals (URI) by $931,380 as Stock Price Declined; Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 67,200 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 744,045 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 27/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 27; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION, LED BY VALMOR SCHAFFER; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – HAS PREPARED THE SUGAR MILLING BUSINESS TO OPERATE AS A STAND-ALONE COMPANY AND RECENTLY OBTAINED DEBT FINANCING FOR THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Introduces Certified Transitional Corn Ingredients at Natural Products Expo West; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 8,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 43,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 1.55 million shares traded or 14.70% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $8.16M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 250,000 shares to 365,791 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 392,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 15,982 shares to 36,382 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 30,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Verso Corp.