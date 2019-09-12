Ellington Management Group Has Lowered Cardinal Health (CAH) Position by $343,100; Share Price Declined; Gentex (GNTX) Holding Lifted by Glenmede Trust Company Na

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 17,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, down from 24,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 3.00 million shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 210.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 39,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 57,928 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 18,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.98. About 1.29 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Fincl Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.54% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 17,988 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.07% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 67,754 shares. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 16,027 shares. Alps Incorporated has invested 0.28% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 9,022 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill. 272,530 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins Com The. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested in 11,860 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 71,760 shares. Seizert Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 29,465 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd reported 1.35 million shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 435 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 271 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $331.26 million for 11.21 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tailored Brands Inc by 76,500 shares to 93,400 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,500 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5,417 shares to 18,834 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covetrus Inc Npv by 168,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,506 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. The insider Nash Kevin C bought 568 shares worth $9,985. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510 on Friday, June 28. Boehm Neil also bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh stated it has 2.82% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability reported 66,152 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 21,033 shares. Whittier Tru has 88,180 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp has 0.03% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Schroder Invest Management Grp Inc accumulated 3.73 million shares. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4.23 million shares. Bp Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 26,600 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 185,496 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 95,209 shares. Epoch Inv Partners reported 170,074 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Spark Mgmt Llc invested in 0.08% or 47,900 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 153,867 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 0.38% or 44,972 shares.