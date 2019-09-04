Ellington Management Group Has Lifted Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake by $396,900; Rampart Investment Management Company Has Decreased Aes (AES) Holding by $672,696 as Market Value Declined

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 65,200 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 57,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $58.62. About 846,252 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 37,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 207,954 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 245,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 5.74M shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 28,956 shares. Somerset Com holds 0% or 275 shares. Texas-based Moody Bancorp Tru Division has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 518,243 shares. Private Advisor Group Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Gateway Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 47,857 shares. Comml Bank Of The West holds 15,899 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 308,396 shares. 1.46 million are held by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Com. Kessler Invest Group Incorporated Llc has invested 0.07% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Lsv Asset owns 754,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 317,177 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 226,123 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus accumulated 216,934 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% or 103,275 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $244.52 million for 10.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,930 shares to 13,088 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 5,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 24,275 shares to 16,225 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,400 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “InspireMD Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:NSPR – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Buy Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow tanks 800 points in worst day of 2019 after bond market sends recession warning – CNBC” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Aramark’s (NYSE:ARMK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.