Ellington Management Group Has Lifted J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Position; Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Valuation Declined While Jbf Capital Has Increased by $1.10 Million Its Position

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 41.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The hedge fund held 6,500 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $188.92. About 36,408 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 18/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Whole Fruit® Frozen Novelties are NOW Non-GMO Project Verified!; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 21/04/2018 – DJ J & J Snack Foods Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JJSF); 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.47% . The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 18,575 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 22.54% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7,369 shares to 10,398 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (Put) (NYSE:CHK) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 39,349 shares to 257,555 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 91,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,000 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).