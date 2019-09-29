Ellington Management Group Has Lifted Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stake By $2.95 Million; Dynatronics (DYNT) Shorts Up By 110.29%

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) had an increase of 110.29% in short interest. DYNT’s SI was 14,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 110.29% from 6,800 shares previously. With 6,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s short sellers to cover DYNT’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1. About 23,292 shares traded or 266.51% up from the average. Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) has declined 45.96% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.96% the S&P500. Some Historical DYNT News: 19/04/2018 DJ Dynatronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DYNT); 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY NET SALES $16.6 MLN VS $7.7 MLN

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) stake by 64.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 64,200 shares as Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 164,200 shares with $7.72 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Essent Group Ltd now has $4.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 429,171 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Antero Res Corp (Call) (NYSE:AR) stake by 99,833 shares to 380,000 valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Technipfmc Plc stake by 19,200 shares and now owns 9,800 shares. Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prtn accumulated 1.54 million shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 107,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluemar Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.69% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Advisory Svcs Limited stated it has 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 15,806 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amp Cap Invsts owns 36,800 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). The Missouri-based Stifel Corporation has invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,463 shares stake. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 5,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 45 shares. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 129,971 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Llc, New York-based fund reported 38,924 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt holds 22,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap owns 14,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.68 million. It makes and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products.