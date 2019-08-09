Ellington Management Group Has Lifted Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holding; Artemis Investment Management Llp Position in Visa (V) Has Upped by $40.46 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 24,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 117,427 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 259,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.93 million, up from 770,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $178.27. About 2.68M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 16,200 shares to 25,900 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,147 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 160,000 shares stake. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank Tru accumulated 0.02% or 1,358 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 31,061 shares. American Century Companies Inc holds 0.05% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 1.17 million shares. Ajo LP has 0.09% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Bluemar Cap Ltd Llc has 1.36% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 89,752 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 7,287 are owned by Cipher Ltd Partnership. Goodman Financial reported 3.64% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.28% or 26,435 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Next Century Growth Investors Llc invested 1.31% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 198,914 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steadfast Capital Limited Partnership holds 575,106 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Com Il has invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 18,305 shares. Patten & Patten Tn invested in 108,869 shares. Blackrock invested 0.84% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 690,193 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Westwood Gp has 0.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 32,325 shares. Farmers Tru has invested 1.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Country Savings Bank reported 1.75% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The California-based Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com owns 24,458 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 145,926 shares stake. Price Mgmt holds 1.44% or 33,115 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 2.4% or 525,000 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

