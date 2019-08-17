Ellington Management Group Has Lifted By $1.02 Million Its Walmart (WMT) Holding; UROLOGIX (ULGX) Shorts Raised By 23.14%

UROLOGIX INC (OTCMKTS:ULGX) had an increase of 23.14% in short interest. ULGX’s SI was 47,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.14% from 38,900 shares previously. With 78,100 avg volume, 1 days are for UROLOGIX INC (OTCMKTS:ULGX)’s short sellers to cover ULGX’s short positions. The stock increased 52.17% or $0.0024 during the last trading session, reaching $0.007. About 20,300 shares traded. Urologix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULGX) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 57.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 10,500 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 28,900 shares with $2.82 million value, up from 18,400 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $322.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.96 million shares traded or 84.33% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Purchase Controlling Stake in India’s Flipkart (Video); 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Confirms Merger With Walmart’s Asda — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 30/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Approved the Election of Each of Walmart’s 11 Director Nominees

Among 17 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has $12800 highest and $102 lowest target. $113.41’s average target is 0.37% above currents $112.99 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 29 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12800 target in Friday, August 16 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Raymond James maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Bank of America. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Citigroup.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (NYSE:HLF) stake by 100,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 7,369 shares and now owns 10,398 shares. Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Natl Bank Na owns 2.5% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 65,439 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated holds 0.06% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Cap Counsel Ltd Llc New York reported 3,570 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.44% or 321,131 shares. Orca Mngmt Lc owns 26,324 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 106,142 shares. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd has 0.43% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 96,150 shares. Martin And Inc Tn owns 0.56% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 19,134 shares. Capital Ww reported 4.10 million shares. Oppenheimer And has 0.42% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 160,841 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.52% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ohio-based James Investment Rech has invested 2.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 1,382 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Moreover, Capital Inv Advsrs has 0.13% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Urologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia in the United States. The company has market cap of $145,087. The firm offers Cooled ThermoTherapy, which produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Prostiva RF Therapy System that delivers radio frequency energy directly into the prostate to destroy prostate tissue, reduce constriction of the urethra, and relieve BPH symptoms.