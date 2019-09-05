Ellington Management Group Has Increased Ralph Lauren (RL) Holding By $4.08 Million; Shorts at MULTICHOICE GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR (MCHOY) Lowered By 8.7%

MULTICHOICE GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) had a decrease of 8.7% in short interest. MCHOY’s SI was 14,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.7% from 16,100 shares previously. With 64,500 avg volume, 0 days are for MULTICHOICE GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHOY)’s short sellers to cover MCHOY’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.21. About 4,980 shares traded. Multichoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) stake by 173.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 31,600 shares as Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)’s stock declined 19.64%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 49,800 shares with $6.46M value, up from 18,200 last quarter. Ralph Lauren Corp now has $7.26B valuation. The stock increased 4.62% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $93.95. About 721,914 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RL)

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 15,400 shares to 9,700 valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chesapeake Energy Corp (Put) (NYSE:CHK) stake by 700,000 shares and now owns 800,000 shares. Washington Prime Group New was reduced too.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $46.65 million activity. Shares for $8.02M were sold by Lauren Family – L.L.C..

Among 9 analysts covering Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Ralph Lauren Corp has $15400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $127.78’s average target is 36.01% above currents $93.95 stock price. Ralph Lauren Corp had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, May 15 with “Neutral”. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 17. Bank of America maintained Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) rating on Monday, August 26. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $7600 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. UBS maintained Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 18. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.43% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 20,488 shares. Principal Fin Gp reported 81,787 shares. Prudential reported 172,636 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.9% or 735,437 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 16,913 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.16% or 134,356 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 12,812 shares. James Investment Rech accumulated 5,925 shares. Invesco accumulated 576,542 shares. Baldwin Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,300 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 17,900 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 3,952 shares.

Multichoice Group Limited, an entertainment company, through its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV broadcast services in Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.61 billion. It operates through South Africa, Rest of Africa, and Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers digital satellite television, online services, and subscription video-on-demand services, as well as digital terrestrial television services.