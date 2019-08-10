Ellington Management Group Has Decreased Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position by $2.57 Million as Shares Declined; Shelton Capital Management Trimmed Position in Omnicell (OMCL) by $117.08 Million as Share Price Declined

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 9,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 833 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, down from 10,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 115,787 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 855,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 772,719 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $824.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 11.63M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Tapers ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OMCL CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “OMCL INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Omnicell, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc holds 31,009 shares. Raymond James & reported 14,565 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 15,300 shares stake. Regions Finance, Alabama-based fund reported 264 shares. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ab reported 100,375 shares stake. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 0.66% stake. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.12% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 36,700 shares. Hawaii-based C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited has invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 41,505 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Millrace Asset reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 6,044 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 9,884 shares in its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa has 208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 31.99 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,563 shares to 8,555 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J had bought 177,100 shares worth $359,065.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Meyer Handelman Commerce stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 43,415 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 27,400 shares. Alphamark Advsr Llc invested in 204 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 1.90 million shares stake. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). City Holdg accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates owns 128,783 shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 65,607 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 53,935 shares. Service Corp reported 4,488 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.02% or 295,348 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability holds 5.12M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.