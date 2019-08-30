Ellington Management Group Has Decreased Its V F (VFC) Position by $1.49 Million; Stock Value Declined; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Raised Its Stake in Cummins (CMI) by $418,248 as Share Price Declined

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 31,222 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 28,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $149.1. About 1.27M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 83.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 3,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 20,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.3. About 1.69M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,716 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cibc World Mkts reported 21,877 shares. Skba Capital Management Limited Co reported 125,100 shares stake. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 509,719 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 39,939 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management reported 34,291 shares stake. Rmb Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,763 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking invested 0.11% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Winch Advisory reported 70 shares. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak holds 1.27% or 6,428 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department has 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,475 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company invested in 179,259 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 5,929 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 1,696 shares to 45,201 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 13,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 899,737 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65M for 16.14 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Sweden-based Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 3.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 87,487 shares. Donaldson Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bb&T reported 211,422 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 5,968 shares. Blume Mgmt has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 119 shares. Strs Ohio holds 69,419 shares. Paradigm Asset Lc reported 18,550 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk owns 0.11% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 335,984 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fjarde Ap owns 101,832 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Argent Trust reported 8,190 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 11,556 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank holds 0.36% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 27,874 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 39,066 shares.

