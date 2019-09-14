Ellington Management Group Has Decreased Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holding by $360,015 as Market Valuation Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Commerce Bank Trimmed Its Position by $315,756

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 360,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 439,985 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 48.03M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 09/04/2018 – PA DEP: ADVISORY – TUESDAY – Building a Community Clean Water Toolbox in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Counties; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 11,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 614,449 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.82 million, down from 625,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH FX STRATEGIST KAMAL SHARMA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America shareholder return tops double-digits; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: BofA defrauded clients as it secretly routed trades to Bernie Madoff; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT CHAIR GETS 30.7% SUPPORT; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. 568,424 shares were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C., worth $1.85M. 50,000 shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, worth $100,625. Lawler Robert D. had bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995.

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 142.11% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.19 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.30, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold CHK shares while 94 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 915.71 million shares or 1.85% less from 932.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 52,253 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 2.07M shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 112,361 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 19,793 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 16,400 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc invested in 1,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Huber Mgmt accumulated 8.91 million shares or 2.07% of the stock. Inc accumulated 2.05 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 688 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 557,301 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.14% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 160,000 shares. 2.75M were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $585.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5,251 shares to 15,649 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 89,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 8,363 shares to 328,093 shares, valued at $65.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 50,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 3.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 21,968 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 4.85 million shares. Sandler holds 0.97% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Fin Management invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.49% or 2.41 million shares in its portfolio. Chilton Llc invested 0.68% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd holds 468,185 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Systematic Mngmt Lp holds 209,984 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Company accumulated 74,926 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,100 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 8.11 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York owns 202,438 shares. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 4.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).