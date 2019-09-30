Ellington Management Group Has Cut Stake in Deckers Outdoor (DECK) by $1.56 Million; As Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Muzinich & Company Has Increased Its Stake

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 229,279 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 19,100 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, down from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $147.82. About 520,216 shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 72,388 shares to 884,195 shares, valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Cor by 82,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,716 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,300 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:TDG) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.42% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 13,036 are owned by Eam Investors Ltd Liability. Natixis holds 0.16% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 112,057 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 18,136 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 556,300 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 422,725 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 0% or 3,230 shares. Smithfield Tru has 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 708 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.59% or 288,099 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Duncker Streett & Communication holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 400 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Com reported 6,175 shares.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $66.42M for 16.07 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.