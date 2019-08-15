Ellington Management Group Has Cut Its Yum Brands (YUM) Position by $445,500 as Stock Price Rose; Mcrae Capital Management Boosted Its Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Holding

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 39.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 6,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $116.37. About 129,259 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 42,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 331,156 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 288,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 17,888 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 2,500 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 133,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Essent Group Ltd (Call) (NYSE:ESNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Lc invested in 0.63% or 11,758 shares. Kings Point Mngmt reported 750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Burns J W & has 0.7% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 28,803 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 0.06% stake. Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,647 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 9,618 shares or 0.42% of the stock. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,675 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada reported 0.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Mariner Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The New York-based Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.14% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Paragon Mgmt Limited has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Natixis holds 99,118 shares. Tru Communication Of Vermont accumulated 2,537 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.34% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, a Netherlands-based fund reported 27,600 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,145 shares to 114,423 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,995 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 43,453 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 0% or 29,538 shares. 54,838 were accumulated by Lucas Capital. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 61,811 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 42,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 173,820 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Goldman Sachs holds 59,348 shares. 7,726 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co invested in 10,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).