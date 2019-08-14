Ellington Management Group Has Cut Holding in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) by $2.04 Million; As Lam Research (LRCX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Marlowe Partners LP Lowered Holding

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 33,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 160,843 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, down from 193,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $7.74 during the last trading session, reaching $197.95. About 760,460 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 156,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 318,242 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 475,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 1.28M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.27M for 7.29 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.