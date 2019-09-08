Ellington Management Group Has Boosted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding by $1.94 Million; Carmax (KMX) Holder Akre Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 445.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 55,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 4.62M shares traded or 26.39% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24 million, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.07M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

