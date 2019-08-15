Ellington Management Group Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Holding By $1.78 Million; Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 52.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 24,100 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 21,400 shares with $1.59 million value, down from 45,500 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $114.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 4.00 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’

Among 3 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Harley-Davidson has $5000 highest and $39 lowest target. $42.75’s average target is 36.15% above currents $31.4 stock price. Harley-Davidson had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $39 target in Thursday, March 21 report. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. See Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $50.0000 46.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs

08/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $39 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. It has a 11.63 P/E ratio. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, makes, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Arlington Asset Invt Corp (NYSE:AI) stake by 65,831 shares to 207,910 valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 9,400 shares. Essent Group Ltd (Call) (NYSE:ESNT) was raised too.

