Ellington Management Group Decreased Noble Plc (NE) Stake by $742,734; Valuation Declined; Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Increased Saia (SAIA) Holding

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 172.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 11,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,590 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 6,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 66,742 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 13.80% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 64.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 371,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,633 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 572,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $469.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.885. About 1.79 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 56.13% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 11/03/2018 – Noble Group Perp Holders Make Counteroffer in Survival Fight; 15/05/2018 – Noble First-Quarter Net Loss Narrows; 23/04/2018 – SGX SAYS IT REMAINS IN `ACTIVE ENGAGEMENT’ WITH NOBLE GROUP; 24/05/2018 – CCN: Another Report Links Bitfinex to Puerto Rico’s Noble Bank; 11/05/2018 – NOBLE DEVELOPMENT PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 78.6 MLN BAHT VS 894.9 MLN BAHT; 12/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – CONFIDENT THAT NUMBER OF CREDITORS ACCEDING INTO RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT WILL CONTINUE TO RISE IN ADVANCE OF SCHEME MEETINGS; 10/03/2018 – Soccer-Noble hopes West Ham fans have got frustration off their chests; 22/03/2018 – Noble Group Says Can Continue as a Going Concern, Based on Legal Advice; 23/04/2018 – Goldilocks Says Noble Group Case to Test Singapore’s Standing; 04/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP: DIRECTORS HAVE FINL RESTRUCTURING EXPERIENCE

Analysts await Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.48 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 7,300 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 101,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Proshare Limited Liability holds 0% or 35,214 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates Inc has 0.04% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 47,775 shares. 71 are held by Shelton Management. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 188,361 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck Corporation has invested 0.04% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Bollard Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). California-based Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Vertex One Asset accumulated 814,112 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap reported 57,778 shares stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 500 shares. Gp One Trading Lp reported 0% stake. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 863,017 shares.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Int’l Group by 20,771 shares to 10,235 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 14,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,137 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ:PODD).