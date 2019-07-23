Ellington Management Group Decreased Its Boston Beer (SAM) Position by $383,500; Cullen Frost Bankers Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com (EPD) Cut by $485,489

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com (EPD) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 16,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,620 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 110,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 3.47M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $393.85. About 187,692 shares traded or 13.46% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.83 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.98 per share. SAM’s profit will be $21.35 million for 53.80 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability owns 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 1,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0.12% or 229,571 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fin Gp reported 45,693 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Eaton Vance has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 4,830 shares. Century has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 141,251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd reported 817 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 198,114 shares. Whittier Trust Co holds 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) or 3 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 8,805 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability has 1,487 shares. Citigroup holds 4,981 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 2,500 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,200 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (NYSE:PRGO) by 25,886 shares to 100,144 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 31,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW).