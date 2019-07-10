Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Wayfair Inc (W) stake by 50.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 15,400 shares as Wayfair Inc (W)’s stock rose 20.41%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 14,800 shares with $2.20 million value, down from 30,200 last quarter. Wayfair Inc now has $13.68B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 775,284 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments

INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:IDGBF) had a decrease of 2.13% in short interest. IDGBF’s SI was 4,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.13% from 4,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 46 days are for INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:IDGBF)’s short sellers to cover IDGBF’s short positions. It closed at $5.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company has market cap of $162.87 million. The firm also offers kids, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. It currently has negative earnings. As of November 3, 2017, it operated 89 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; and 123 small format stores under the banners of Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks, and The Book Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 10,500 shares to 28,900 valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) stake by 269,239 shares and now owns 479,833 shares. Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was raised too.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 earnings per share, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 26 insider sales for $14.24 million activity. Conine Steven also sold $1.67 million worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Monday, February 11. Shah Niraj sold $1.56M worth of stock or 14,000 shares. The insider Savarese James sold 1,285 shares worth $119,171. Shares for $88,567 were sold by Oblak Steve. Macri Edmond sold $57,790 worth of stock. Shares for $3,591 were sold by Rodrigues Romero on Friday, February 1. 4,986 shares valued at $462,402 were sold by FLEISHER MICHAEL D on Tuesday, January 15.