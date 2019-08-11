Ellington Management Group Decreased Block H & R (HRB) Stake; Cortina Asset Management Cut Kadant (KAI) Stake

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Block H & R Inc (HRB) stake by 48.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 45,700 shares as Block H & R Inc (HRB)’s stock rose 4.69%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 48,200 shares with $1.15M value, down from 93,900 last quarter. Block H & R Inc now has $5.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 2.44M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 15/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA CONFIRMS SOLID PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS; 17/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK NAMES VINOO VIJAY AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK PERIOD TAX RETURN VOLUME UP 2.6% THROUGH APRIL 19; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44; 26/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA: ROBUST PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AS EXPECTED

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Kadant Inc (KAI) stake by 92.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 98,545 shares as Kadant Inc (KAI)’s stock declined 4.06%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 7,956 shares with $700,000 value, down from 106,501 last quarter. Kadant Inc now has $914.74M valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 50,397 shares traded. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 2.29% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase; 10/04/2018 – Kadant Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c; 26/04/2018 – Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To Rev $625M-$635M; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in Kadant; 14/05/2018 – Ubs Global Asset Americas Buys New 1.2% Position in Kadant; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kadant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAI)

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) stake by 36,827 shares to 228,476 valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) stake by 80,398 shares and now owns 399,100 shares. Axon Enterprise Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold KAI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.29 million shares or 1.84% more from 9.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Natixis Advsr LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Oak Associates Limited Oh has 2,745 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp accumulated 13,514 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 166,436 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 92,093 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 1,418 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0% or 1,155 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Partnership holds 3,860 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 0.14% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 11,640 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 222,379 shares. 2,030 are held by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 1,887 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Corp has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 153 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. H&R Block had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. Barrington maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mngmt stated it has 10,505 shares. Blackrock reported 22.92M shares. S&Co Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 15,000 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 11,590 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.2% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). 472 are owned by Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 688,133 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% stake. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 7,680 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 7,332 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department stated it has 3,650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 324,783 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 58,206 are owned by Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated Incorporated. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 91,228 shares. Daiwa Gp reported 7,819 shares or 0% of all its holdings.