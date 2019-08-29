Ellington Management Group Cut Noble Plc (NE) Holding as Market Value Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Contour Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.35 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 64.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 371,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 200,633 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 572,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.54M market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.475. About 3.46 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 22/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP : PROPOSED SELLS ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Bradley Kleihege talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ and Domenick Abbate vs. Chris Noble rivalry; 25/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS GOLDILOCKS INVESTMENT CLAIMS WITHOUT MERIT; 15/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP FINL RESTRUCTURING – CONDITIONAL RISK PACT; 12/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – RSA ACCESSIONS SURPASS 75% APPROVAL THRESHOLD; 16/04/2018 – Noble’s Elman: Allocation of 15% to Shareholders Is Fair; Agreed to Revised Proposal; 23/04/2018 – SGX SAYS IT REMAINS IN `ACTIVE ENGAGEMENT’ WITH NOBLE GROUP; 29/04/2018 – Goldilocks, Which Holds 8.1% Stake in Noble, Opposes Debt-Restructuring Plan; 11/03/2018 – Noble Faces $379M Bonds Due March 20 (Video); 30/04/2018 – Goldman, Hedge Funds Get Drawn Into Noble Group’s Legal Battles

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 2,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $25.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.51. About 1.84 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 31/03/2018 – Trump Says Amazon’s `Post Office Scam’ Must Stop in Fresh Attack; 09/05/2018 – Parks Associates: 28% of U.S. Broadband Households Are Familiar With Amazon Alexa; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 64,998 shares to 497,208 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Phibro Animal Health Shares Plummet – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noble Corp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noble Continues To Slide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16M shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $62.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.35 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.