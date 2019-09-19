Ellington Management Group Boosted Stake in V F (VFC) as Share Price Declined; Parsons Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) by $445,500

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 2144.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 72,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 76,300 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 1.25 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 76.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 6,830 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 3,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $155.87. About 647,729 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Things the Market Missed From Illinois Tool Works’ Earnings – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Thoughts On Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 Results – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $917.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 512 shares to 6,694 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,067 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Advsrs Ltd holds 3,481 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Payden And Rygel holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.57% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur accumulated 4.32% or 23.15M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 12,800 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 40,000 shares. Carderock Inc holds 1.35% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 23,693 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd Company reported 48,978 shares or 4.36% of all its holdings. Azimuth Cap reported 9,287 shares stake. Moreover, First In has 0.06% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 515 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Lc owns 179,503 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.11% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co has 5,505 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Llc invested 1.43% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 1.43 million shares. Ameritas Invest holds 16,175 shares. Saturna Capital has 13,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 14,468 were reported by Community National Bank & Trust Na. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 32 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 62,200 shares. 11,323 are owned by Holderness Communications. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 1.37M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 13,100 were reported by Alpine Woods Cap Limited Com. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 448,527 shares. Capstone Invest Lc holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. 8,424 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) invested in 0.06% or 1,519 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 5,906 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.