Ellington Management Group Boosted Its Holding in Devon Energy New (DVN) by $700,600 as Stock Value Declined; Contour Asset Management Position in Zynga (ZNGA) Has Increased as Share Value Rose

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 21.40M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09M, up from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 5.69 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 180.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 35,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 2.30M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communication Ny owns 18,532 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 300,000 shares. One Trading LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Piershale Fincl Group Inc owns 0.03% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 10,000 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability owns 4.95M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 22,471 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,969 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd. Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated reported 139,878 shares. Maplelane Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 1.80M shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 67.30 million shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Llc invested in 7.61M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Suntrust Banks invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Bessemer Gru stated it has 30,704 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Company News for Aug 1, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zynga Enters Oversold Territory (ZNGA) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 770,737 shares to 518,433 shares, valued at $31.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Reasons This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Believes It’s Heading in the Right Direction – Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 71% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (Call) (NASDAQ:GT) by 200,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 18,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,437 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).