Ellington Management Group Boosted Holding in Freshpet (FRPT) by $504,000; Matthews International Capital Management Holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Has Lowered by $628,000 as Stock Rose

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16M, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 925,311 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 05/04/2018 – SWISS JUSTICE MINISTRY SAYS HAS SUBMITTED A FORMAL REQUEST FOR THE EXTRADITION OF HERVE FALCIANI FROM SPAIN; 10/04/2018 – HSBC CHAIRMAN TUCKER SPEAKS IN HONG KONG; 04/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – AS AT MARCH 31 2018 COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 14.5 PCT; 04/05/2018 – HSBC CEO: REVENUE OUTLOOK HEALTHIER THAN IT’S BEEN FOR WHILE; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 04/04/2018 – SPANISH POLICE ARRESTS HERVE FALCIANI – POLICE; 04/05/2018 – HSBC CEO: PRIMARY FOCUS ON ORGANIC GROWTH AT THIS STAGE; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Outgoing RBS CFO Ewen Stevenson has been interviewed by HSBC – The Times; 08/03/2018 – CINEWORLD GROUP PLC CINE.L : HSBC RESUMES WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE 300P; 04/05/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.6 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 86.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 273,600 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 8,170 shares to 43,130 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 18,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,437 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 52,400 shares to 199,100 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 712,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.