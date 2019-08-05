Ellington Management Group Boosted Holding in Concho Res (CXO) by $810,300; Coatue Management Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Position by $359.56 Million

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 184.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555.77 million, up from 733,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $13.35 during the last trading session, reaching $280.36. About 3.81 million shares traded or 49.96% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 280.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 9,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 4.29M shares traded or 115.82% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings; 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION ADDS 2.2 BLN BOE OF RESOURCE POTENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates RSP Permian, Inc. Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 13,439 shares to 8,539 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,436 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% or 78,272 shares in its portfolio. Regent Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,120 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Hanseatic Mgmt Ser has 0.99% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Daiwa Securities holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,440 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 5,066 were reported by Dorsey & Whitney Communications Limited Liability Co. Webster Fincl Bank N A accumulated 1,142 shares. Btr Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,270 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability reported 1,038 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ci Invests owns 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 60,200 shares. Baltimore invested in 0.96% or 20,590 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Com has 14,047 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 25,840 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 57,628 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 2,729 are held by Syntal Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 1.72M shares. Oppenheimer Inc holds 4,843 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 2,182 are owned by Confluence Invest Limited Liability Com. Moreover, 1832 Asset Management LP has 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 3,300 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 266,368 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 1,168 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 39,384 shares. Private Ocean Lc holds 62 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 7.80 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking reported 0.06% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Parsons Cap Inc Ri reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.05% or 2,731 shares in its portfolio.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (Put) (NYSE:CHK) by 700,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (Call) (NASDAQ:GT) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Prime Group New.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $223,020 activity.