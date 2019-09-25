Ellington Management Group Boosted Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Stake by $2.68 Million as Share Value Declined; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position Increased by Wbi Investments Inc

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 178,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The hedge fund held 358,539 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 412,056 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 62,746 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64M, up from 46,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $118.27. About 322,691 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board

