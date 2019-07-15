Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Reaches $18.36 52-Week High; FTD Group Has 0.59 Sentiment

FTD Group Inc (FTD) investors sentiment increased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 17 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 29 sold and trimmed stock positions in FTD Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 10.94 million shares, down from 12.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding FTD Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 18 Increased: 6 New Position: 11.

The stock of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) hit a new 52-week high and has $19.28 target or 5.00% above today’s $18.36 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $546.13M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $19.28 price target is reached, the company will be worth $27.31M more. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 65,139 shares traded. Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has risen 12.50% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EFC News: 07/05/2018 – GUANGDONG ELLINGTON ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 603328.SS SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO CUT UP TO 6.0 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN MAY 29 AND NOV 24; 06/04/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $19.35, OR $19.05 ON A DILUTED BASIS; 06/04/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $19.56, OR $19.24 ON A DILUTED BASIS; 13/04/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EFCC loses bid to seize Patience Jonathan’s $8.4m, N7.35bn; 02/04/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC SAYS LISA MUMFORD CFO OF ELLINGTON FINANCIAL, RETIRED FROM HER POSITION WITH CO ON MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of February 28, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC 2017 K-1 Tax Package Now Available; 07/05/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of April 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Announces First Quarter Dividend of $0.41 Per Share

Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in FTD Companies, Inc. for 1.10 million shares. Nantahala Capital Management Llc owns 3.71 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gmt Capital Corp has 0.01% invested in the company for 843,490 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 34,568 shares.

FTD Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting firm primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer, Provide Commerce, Florist, and International. It currently has negative earnings. It provides floral arrangements and plants, gifts, and related services and products to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

More notable recent FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delisting of Securities of FTD Companies, Inc., Kaixin Auto Holdings (Warrant Only), CytRx Corporation, and Insys Therapeutics, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerecor Announces First Patient Enrolled in CDG FIRST Trial – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FTD Companies, Inc. Provides Update on Court-Supervised Restructuring Process – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 25-NSE FTD Companies, Inc. Filed by: The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sunrun, FTD, Lyft and Facebook highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1014240000. About 3.45M shares traded or 53.23% up from the average. FTD Companies, Inc. (FTD) has declined 79.93% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FTD News: 07/03/2018 – FTD COS. SEES NOT COMPLYING WITH SOME FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 07/03/2018 FTD and POPSUGAR to Host #PetalsForProgress Flower Market in Celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8; 17/04/2018 – Wave Life Sciences to Present Data on ALS and FTD Programs and on Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurolog; 07/03/2018 – FTD COS. PRELIM. FY ADJUSTED EBITDA $77M TO $82M, EST. $77.7M; 08/05/2018 – FTD Cos. 1Q Rev $318.2M; 07/03/2018 – FTD Cos. Expects to Be Out of Compliance With Certain Covenants as of June 30; 18/04/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.449 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “FTD” and Associated Telephony “FORTITUDE”; 07/03/2018 – FTD Cos.: Discussions With Lenders and Largest Stockholder Liberty Interactive About Financing Are Ongoing; 19/03/2018 – FTD COS REPORTS DELAY IN RELEASE OF 4Q & YEAR 2017 FINL RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – FTD 1Q REV. $318.2M, EST. $292.5M (2 EST.)

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $546.13 million. It primarily acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; mortgage servicing rights; and real property and mortgage-related derivatives. It has a 13.57 P/E ratio. The firm also invests in corporate debt and equity securities, including distressed debt, collateralized loan obligations, and non-mortgage-related derivatives; and other financial assets, including private debt and equity investments in mortgage-related entities.

More notable recent Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) For Its Upcoming US$0.41 Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on February 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Investors Have Good Reason To Be Wary Of Ellington Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:EFC) 9.3% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ellington Financial Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Share of $18.90 as of April 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) CEO Larry Penn on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ellington Financial completes $232.5M securitization – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 14, 2018.