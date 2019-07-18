Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Reaches $17.67 After 6.00% Down Move; Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

The stock of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 971,103 shares traded or 271.63% up from the average. Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has risen 12.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EFC News: 24/05/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/04/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC EFC.N – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 WAS $19.90, OR $19.58 ON A DILUTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC EFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $16; 07/05/2018 – GUANGDONG ELLINGTON ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 603328.SS SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO CUT UP TO 6.0 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN MAY 29 AND NOV 24; 07/03/2018 Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of February 28, 2018; 06/04/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $19.56, OR $19.24 ON A DILUTED BASIS; 23/03/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC 2017 K-1 Tax Package Now Available; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ellington Financial LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFC); 07/05/2018 – Ellington Financial 1Q EPS 67cThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $525.61M company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $16.61 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EFC worth $31.54 million less.

Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (EXPD) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 223 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 180 trimmed and sold stock positions in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 152.91 million shares, down from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Expeditors International Of Washington Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 155 Increased: 156 New Position: 67.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 124,614 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.32M for 22.76 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca holds 9.87% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for 1.57 million shares. Tensile Capital Management Llc owns 624,987 shares or 6.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marshfield Associates has 5.05% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The Nebraska-based America First Investment Advisors Llc has invested 4.94% in the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 4.18 million shares.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CBS, EXPD, MAS – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage Of Six Transports – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Materials – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/11/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services. The company has market cap of $12.68 billion. The firm offers airfreight services, including air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services comprising ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It has a 20.94 P/E ratio. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $525.61 million. It primarily acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; mortgage servicing rights; and real property and mortgage-related derivatives. It has a 13.06 P/E ratio. The firm also invests in corporate debt and equity securities, including distressed debt, collateralized loan obligations, and non-mortgage-related derivatives; and other financial assets, including private debt and equity investments in mortgage-related entities.

Among 2 analysts covering Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ellington Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Maxim Group. Maxim Group maintained Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by FBR Capital. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”.

Analysts await Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 13.89% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.36 per share. EFC’s profit will be $12.20M for 10.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Ellington Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) For Its Upcoming US$0.41 Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on February 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Investors Have Good Reason To Be Wary Of Ellington Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:EFC) 9.3% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) CEO Larry Penn on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Sabre, Groupon, Intrexon, Comfort Systems, O’Reilly Automotive, and Ellington Financial â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ellington Financial LLC Completes Corporate Conversion and is Renamed Ellington Financial Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.