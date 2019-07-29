Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Is At $17.92 Formed Wedge; NiSource (NI) SI Increased By 2.54%

NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI) had an increase of 2.54% in short interest. NI’s SI was 18.30M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.54% from 17.85 million shares previously. With 3.59M avg volume, 5 days are for NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI)’s short sellers to cover NI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 2.03M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23

Analysts await Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 13.89% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.36 per share. EFC’s profit will be $12.20M for 10.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Ellington Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.89% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ellington Financial has $19.5 highest and $18 lowest target. $18.75’s average target is 4.63% above currents $17.92 stock price. Ellington Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.01 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It currently has negative earnings. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.81 million were reported by Reaves W H Company Incorporated. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 160,620 shares in its portfolio. Amp Invsts Limited holds 1.30 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). 18,497 were accumulated by Natl Registered Investment Advisor. America First Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 2,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 15,193 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 5.14M are owned by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & has invested 0.05% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Capital Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Mai Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Com accumulated 9,746 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 4,170 shares. Optimum Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).