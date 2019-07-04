Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Smith Asset Management Group LP Upped Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding

Analysts expect Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 13.89% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. EFC’s profit would be $12.20M giving it 10.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Ellington Financial Inc.’s analysts see -8.89% EPS growth. It closed at $17.95 lastly. It is down 12.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EFC News: 16/05/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC EFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $16; 02/05/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Announces First Quarter Dividend of $0.41 Per Share; 02/04/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – JR HERLIHY ASSUMED ROLE OF CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ellington Financial LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFC); 07/03/2018 Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of February 28, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC SAYS LISA MUMFORD CFO OF ELLINGTON FINANCIAL, RETIRED FROM HER POSITION WITH CO ON MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 13/04/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EFCC loses bid to seize Patience Jonathan’s $8.4m, N7.35bn; 06/04/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: WR Bruce Ellington Re-Signs With Texans

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 652.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp acquired 262,331 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 302,509 shares with $73.47M value, up from 40,178 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.05B valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 917,202 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Among 2 analysts covering Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ellington Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) rating on Thursday, February 21. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $19.5 target. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. FBR Capital upgraded Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) on Thursday, February 14 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Maxim Group.

More notable recent Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ellington Financial Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Share of $18.86 as of May 31, 2019 – Business Wire” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) For Its Upcoming US$0.41 Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on February 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Investors Have Good Reason To Be Wary Of Ellington Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:EFC) 9.3% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 06/10/2019: BBD,JP,EFC – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ellington Financial completes $232.5M securitization – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $533.94 million. It primarily acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; mortgage servicing rights; and real property and mortgage-related derivatives. It has a 13.27 P/E ratio. The firm also invests in corporate debt and equity securities, including distressed debt, collateralized loan obligations, and non-mortgage-related derivatives; and other financial assets, including private debt and equity investments in mortgage-related entities.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) stake by 27,130 shares to 8,290 valued at $422,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Care.Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) stake by 70,150 shares and now owns 21,210 shares. Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 93,948 were reported by Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Inc. Cohen Klingenstein Llc, a New York-based fund reported 39,087 shares. Diversified Tru accumulated 1,863 shares. The Singapore-based Seatown Pte has invested 0.27% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1,468 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.01% stake. Myriad Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 75,000 shares. Oak Assoc Oh has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ironsides Asset Advisors Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 306,819 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Swiss National Bank owns 361,400 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 41 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Summit Redstone Partners given on Wednesday, February 27. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $250 target in Tuesday, January 22 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, January 24. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 22 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by FBN Securities with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $270 target.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $27.40 million activity. Klarich Lee sold $861,907 worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Thursday, January 10. The insider ZUK NIR sold 30,000 shares worth $6.53M. $7.80M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. $1.87M worth of stock was sold by BONVANIE RENE on Tuesday, January 15.