Ellington Financial (EFC) to pay $0.14 on Sep 25, 2019; Pointstate Capital LP Has Upped Its Centene Del (Call) (CNC) Stake

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 25, 2019. (NYSE:EFC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Ellington Financial Inc’s current price of $17.50 translates into 0.80% yield. Ellington Financial Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 141,053 shares traded. Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has risen 7.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EFC News: 07/03/2018 Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of February 28, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of April 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $19.35, OR $19.05 ON A DILUTED BASIS; 07/05/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC EFC.N – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 WAS $19.90, OR $19.58 ON A DILUTED BASIS; 06/04/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC SAYS LISA MUMFORD CFO OF ELLINGTON FINANCIAL, RETIRED FROM HER POSITION WITH CO ON MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC EFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $16; 13/04/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EFCC loses bid to seize Patience Jonathan’s $8.4m, N7.35bn; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ellington Financial LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFC); 02/05/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Announces First Quarter Dividend of $0.41 Per Share

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Centene Corp Del (Call) (CNC) stake by 236.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp acquired 70,300 shares as Centene Corp Del (Call) (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 100,000 shares with $5.31M value, up from 29,700 last quarter. Centene Corp Del (Call) now has $19.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 3.89M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 52.08% above currents $47.56 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup upgraded Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 23,900 shares to 11,100 valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) stake by 233,340 shares and now owns 6,200 shares. T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 3.33 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 28,391 shares. Brookstone Cap Management accumulated 6,865 shares. Federated Pa holds 38,610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.37% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 33,878 are held by Pinnacle Assoc Limited. Meritage Portfolio stated it has 132,912 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Lc holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 197,024 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 4.70M shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 35,674 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Lc accumulated 50,783 shares. 119,346 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp Ltd. Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 78,420 shares. City Holding Co has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Toth Advisory Corp owns 480 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. also bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, July 26.

More notable recent Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ellington Financial Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Share of $18.76 as of July 31, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.