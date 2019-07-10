Ellington Financial (EFC) to pay $0.14 on Aug 26, 2019; Ems Capital LP Upped Its Netflix (NFLX) Position

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 26, 2019. (NYSE:EFC) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Ellington Financial Inc’s current price of $18.13 translates into 0.77% yield. Ellington Financial Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 249,441 shares traded. Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has risen 12.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EFC News: 07/03/2018 Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of February 28, 2018; 07/05/2018 – GUANGDONG ELLINGTON ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 603328.SS SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO CUT UP TO 6.0 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN MAY 29 AND NOV 24; 07/05/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of April 30, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Ellington Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 06/04/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ellington Financial LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFC); 02/05/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Announces First Quarter Dividend of $0.41 Per Share; 06/04/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $19.56, OR $19.24 ON A DILUTED BASIS; 07/03/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $19.35, OR $19.05 ON A DILUTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC EFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $16

Ems Capital Lp increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 0.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ems Capital Lp acquired 1,290 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Ems Capital Lp holds 546,870 shares with $194.99M value, up from 545,580 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $166.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $379.93. About 6.71M shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Netflix $1.5B Sr Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcvy Rtg ‘3’); 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22. $2.74M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by Sweeney Anne M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,755 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 15,868 shares. Cls Invests Lc invested in 0% or 161 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 19,088 shares. Diversified owns 12,121 shares. Sun Life invested in 0.06% or 742 shares. Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 725 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp owns 2,250 shares. Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com reported 285 shares stake. Js Cap Ltd Liability invested in 10.42% or 139,000 shares. 35,000 were reported by Firsthand Inc. 92,476 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Martingale Asset Management Lp stated it has 9,307 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Among 20 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Netflix has $500 highest and $165 lowest target. $416.05’s average target is 9.51% above currents $379.93 stock price. Netflix had 36 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, January 18 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Friday, January 11 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Canaccord Genuity. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, January 14 report. Oppenheimer maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underperform” rating. As per Friday, January 11, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James.

Among 2 analysts covering Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ellington Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 14 by FBR Capital. The stock of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Maxim Group. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 12.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $539.29 million. It primarily acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; mortgage servicing rights; and real property and mortgage-related derivatives. It has a 13.4 P/E ratio. The firm also invests in corporate debt and equity securities, including distressed debt, collateralized loan obligations, and non-mortgage-related derivatives; and other financial assets, including private debt and equity investments in mortgage-related entities.