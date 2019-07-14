Ellington Financial (EFC) to pay $0.14 on Aug 26, 2019; Colonial Trust Advisors Lifted Its Coca Cola Com (KO) Holding

Colonial Trust Advisors increased Coca Cola Com (KO) stake by 14.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired 17,710 shares as Coca Cola Com (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Colonial Trust Advisors holds 136,023 shares with $6.37M value, up from 118,313 last quarter. Coca Cola Com now has $222.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 6.13 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 26, 2019. (NYSE:EFC) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Ellington Financial Inc’s current price of $18.46 translates into 0.76% yield. Ellington Financial Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 227,057 shares traded. Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has risen 12.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EFC News: 06/04/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $19.56, OR $19.24 ON A DILUTED BASIS; 07/05/2018 – Ellington Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: WR Bruce Ellington Re-Signs With Texans; 07/03/2018 Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of February 28, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – JR HERLIHY ASSUMED ROLE OF CFO; 07/03/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $19.35, OR $19.05 ON A DILUTED BASIS; 07/05/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of April 30, 2018; 07/05/2018 – GUANGDONG ELLINGTON ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 603328.SS SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO CUT UP TO 6.0 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN MAY 29 AND NOV 24; 24/05/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 13/04/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EFCC loses bid to seize Patience Jonathan’s $8.4m, N7.35bn

Among 2 analysts covering Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ellington Financial has $19.5 highest and $18 lowest target. $18.75’s average target is 1.57% above currents $18.46 stock price. Ellington Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19.5 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $549.11 million. It primarily acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; mortgage servicing rights; and real property and mortgage-related derivatives. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. The firm also invests in corporate debt and equity securities, including distressed debt, collateralized loan obligations, and non-mortgage-related derivatives; and other financial assets, including private debt and equity investments in mortgage-related entities.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. Perez Beatriz R sold $1.06M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Friday, February 1.

