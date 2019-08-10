Ellie Mae (ELLI) Valuation Were Volatile While Contour Asset Management Has Trimmed by $26.52 Million Its Holding; As Semtech (SMTC) Share Value Rose, Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased Its Position

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 270,661 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.89M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q EPS 6c; 20/03/2018 – Homebuyers Expect Digital Mortgages, But Also Want Human-Touch Communication, 2018 Ellie Mae Borrower Insights Survey Finds; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q REV. $117.9M, EST. $108.8M; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 13,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The hedge fund held 224,237 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42M, down from 237,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 238,795 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 05/04/2018 – Semtech and IoTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Acquisition Of IC Interconnect; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.02; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NON-GAAP NET SALES WERE $151.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 24/05/2018 – Semtech to Present Educational Sessions at InfoComm 2018; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 29/05/2018 – Semtech Introduces Tri-Edge, A PAM4 CDR Platform for Data Center Applications

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.16% or 208,595 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 40,461 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division holds 0% or 76 shares. 16,480 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 42,430 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. International Grp owns 22,114 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Group Inc Llp has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 7,513 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc reported 757 shares stake. Contour Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.02 million shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 19,793 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16M shares to 5.03 million shares, valued at $100.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $132,500 activity.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 73,704 shares to 128,954 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Limited owns 1.34M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 22,180 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 88,169 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co holds 293,696 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Trexquant Invest Lp reported 22,343 shares stake. Automobile Association owns 9,996 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 106,047 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com has 792,771 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). 36,198 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Waddell Reed Fin holds 0.41% or 3.26 million shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd reported 6,000 shares.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67 million for 52.40 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.