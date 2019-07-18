Ellie Mae (ELLI) Shares Were Volatile While Gagnon Securities Decreased Its Stake; As Intelsat S A (I) Share Price Declined, Farmstead Capital Management Has Decreased by $7.05 Million Its Stake

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 1.19 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, down from 116,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q Rev $122M-$124M; 03/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Participation; 04/04/2018 – Millennial Purchase Loans Increased Despite Rising Interest Rates According to February Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ellie Mae Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELLI); 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Limited invested in 98,514 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Burren Cap Advsr Limited has 24,900 shares. Harvest Mngmt Ltd Co has 4,000 shares. 5 were reported by Cwm Ltd Liability Corp. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 76 shares. 96,605 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. First Mercantile Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 3,696 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 52,136 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 714,904 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 1.02% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Invesco has 21,628 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 22,114 were reported by American Int Grp Inc Incorporated. Automobile Association holds 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 5,282 shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 72,507 shares to 113,289 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Instructure Inc by 17,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.70 million activity.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

