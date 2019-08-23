Ellie Mae (ELLI) Shareholder Hmi Capital Has Lowered Holding as Market Value Were Volatile; Nbt Bank N A Position In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Has Boosted

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 495,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.06 million, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 16/04/2018 – Eric Connors Joins Ellie Mae as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Management; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q Rev $122M-$124M; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 14/03/2018 – Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS BETWEEN $1.68 AND $1.78; 21/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Winners; 13/05/2018 – Variety: Grace Jones, Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo Performing at Cannes amfAR Gala; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.93 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,309 shares to 59,456 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,315 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,350 shares. Bokf Na has 403,458 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Connors Investor Ser invested in 203,950 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Csat Advisory Lp holds 0.43% or 14,349 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Harber Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 3.02% or 179,622 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd, a California-based fund reported 9,288 shares. 93,020 are owned by L And S. Us Bank De holds 2.86M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Quantum Management reported 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sawgrass Asset Llc holds 652,765 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,580 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 235,442 shares.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

