Ellie Mae (ELLI) Shareholder Brown Capital Management Lowered Position by $72.68 Million; As Yy (YY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder All-Stars Investment LTD Decreased Its Position

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 741,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.90 million, down from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 02/05/2018 – March Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Shows Millennials Closing Times Shrink to Fastest Mark; 14/03/2018 – Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $495 MLN TO $505 MLN; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ lnducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q Rev $122M-$124M; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.18. About 667,621 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.16M for 10.63 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.70 million activity. SCHREINER GATES CATHLEEN also sold $549,070 worth of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) on Friday, January 11.

