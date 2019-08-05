Ellie Mae (ELLI) Shareholder Blackrock Boosted Its Position by $681,198; Lancaster Colony (LANC) Shareholder Btim Has Decreased Holding by $4.20 Million

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 6,951 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244.24M, up from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Winners; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of `20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 07/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Unveils Re-Imagined Velocify LeadManager SMS Texting to Mobilize High-Performing Sales Organizations; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 16/05/2018 – April Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Purchase Percentage of Closed Loans Rise to Highest Levels since 2014; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 6c

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 26,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% . The institutional investor held 126,410 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.81 million, down from 153,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $147.88. About 79,538 shares traded. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 7.01% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days; 20/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lancaster Colony Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LANC); 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 14/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.97, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LANC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.94 million shares or 4.73% less from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,420 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 52,004 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp has 132,877 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 95,097 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 0% or 80,284 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 51,523 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 85,057 shares. 7,300 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Us Natl Bank De accumulated 1,867 shares. 23,873 are owned by Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC).

More notable recent Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G executive hired as president of Marzetti foods – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Food Fight, Part 1: Wait For A Pullback In Small But Mighty Lancaster Colony – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2015, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lancaster Colony (LANC) Presents At Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2018. More interesting news about Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lancaster Colony Corporation Names Carl R. Stealey Retail Division President – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cable One Inc by 480 shares to 12,844 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 31,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Ellie Mae News: ELLI Stock Skyrockets on $3.7B Thoma Bravo Deal – Investorplace.com” on February 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Ellie Mae Is Being Acquired. Should Investors Sell or Hold? – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Ellie Mae Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Under Armour, Ellie Mae, and Coty Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 12, 2019.