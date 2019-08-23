Ellie Mae (ELLI) Market Value Were Volatile While Gagnon Securities Has Cut by $387,786 Its Position; As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bank Of Montreal Has Cut by $67.25 Million Its Position

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 47.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 672,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 744,752 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.98 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $123.95. About 1.05M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, down from 116,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q Rev $117.9M; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 21/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Winners; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q Rev $122M-$124M; 16/04/2018 – Eric Connors Joins Ellie Mae as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Management; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 EPS 28c-EPS 38c; 14/03/2018 – Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res, California-based fund reported 18,909 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 577,992 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Sandhill Capital Prtn Ltd Company stated it has 3.36% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.18% or 72,733 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested in 862,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 77,224 shares. Cantillon Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 3.78M shares. Fil stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Eulav Asset owns 40,000 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 246,140 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 168,794 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Van Eck Assoc holds 730,092 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl owns 0.02% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 815 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc invested in 0.11% or 4,049 shares.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (KLD) by 5,549 shares to 7,605 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANET) by 97,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Ellie Mae Stock Is Up More Than 20% Today – Motley Fool” published on February 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wells Fargo revamps leadership of key operations – San Francisco Business Times” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ellie Mae News: ELLI Stock Skyrockets on $3.7B Thoma Bravo Deal – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ellie Mae Has Become A Takeover Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Contour Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 7.22% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Cwm Ltd has 5 shares. 21,628 are owned by Invesco Limited. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Moreover, Alpine Assoc Mngmt has 2.74% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 842,200 shares. Raymond James has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 1,904 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Vanguard Group Inc holds 3.35M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 40,461 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sylebra Hk Ltd has invested 1.49% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). United Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Aperio Gp reported 7,368 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 414,307 shares. Hmi Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.48M shares for 17.27% of their portfolio.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 10,309 shares to 742,824 shares, valued at $25.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).