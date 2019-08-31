Ellie Mae (ELLI) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Has Decreased Holding by $45.06 Million; Encana (ECA) Stock Price Declined While Southport Management Increased by $181.00 Million Its Stake

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 459,753 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 314,449 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.03 million, down from 774,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces New Major Releases of Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 20.85M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 3,430 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 1,960 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 108,762 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fred Alger Management has 0.03% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.02M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests reported 98,514 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). First Mercantile Communication holds 0.09% or 3,696 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 4,582 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 724 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0% or 15,876 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 38,333 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 199,800 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 84,648 shares to 829,632 shares, valued at $51.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 82,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

