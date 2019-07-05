Ellie Mae (ELLI) Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Trimmed Its Position; As Antero Res (AR) Stock Price Declined, Rwc Asset Management Llp Lowered Stake by $429,784

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 53,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 138,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 6.13 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 20/03/2018 – Homebuyers Expect Digital Mortgages, But Also Want Human-Touch Communication, 2018 Ellie Mae Borrower Insights Survey Finds; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q EPS 6c; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ Inducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 14/03/2018 – Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program; 16/05/2018 – April Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Purchase Percentage of Closed Loans Rise to Highest Levels since 2014; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ellie Mae Hit With Downgrade On Valuation, Mortgage End Market Challenges – Benzinga” on June 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Under Armour, Ellie Mae, and Coty Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CASM, ELLI, and LABL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Ellie Mae, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ellie Mae Announces 2019 Hall of Fame Winners and Finalists – Business Wire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.24 million activity. $549,070 worth of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) was sold by SCHREINER GATES CATHLEEN on Friday, January 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Pnc Fincl Services Group stated it has 535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Lc has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 29,954 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 5,714 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% or 3,556 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Management Ltd has invested 0.12% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Aqr Capital Limited Co accumulated 35,753 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 16,480 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 3,357 shares. 2.47M are owned by Blackrock. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.2% or 2.71M shares in its portfolio. Frontier Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.22% or 307,185 shares.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 102,806 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $108.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 895,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Numbers From Antero Resources’ Q1 Report That You Won’t Want to Miss – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Revaluation Of Standalone Antero Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antero Resources: Forced Selling Creates 100%+ Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Antero Resources Stock Tumbled Nearly 17% in April – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 5,914 shares to 472,314 shares, valued at $39.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 32,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.2% or 113,654 shares. Campbell Adviser Limited Company holds 0.12% or 27,840 shares. Mountain Lake Management Limited holds 4.56% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 953,800 shares. 9,788 are held by Salem Invest Counselors. D E Shaw & stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 293,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,328 are owned by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Natixis reported 74,364 shares. Art Advisors Lc accumulated 54,690 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Yorktown Mgmt Rech Commerce invested in 0.16% or 57,000 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd invested 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 22,769 shares. Oppenheimer Communication Inc holds 0.01% or 35,867 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. $207,353 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, March 13. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30M was made by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. RADY PAUL M bought 12,000 shares worth $102,480. On Wednesday, May 22 Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.37M for 34.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.