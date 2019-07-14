Ellie Mae (ELLI) Holder Gagnon Securities Has Decreased Its Holding by $387,786 as Valuation Were Volatile; As Waste Mgmt (WM) Stock Value Rose, Bluestein R H & Company Has Boosted Holding

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc (WM) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 34,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 438,243 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.54 million, up from 403,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 1.28M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, down from 116,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 03/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Participation; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $495 MLN TO $505 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 27/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ lnducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11,861 shares to 116,783 shares, valued at $44.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,394 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5,000 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment reported 2,050 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Lc accumulated 130,900 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1,831 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Field & Main Bancshares has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 6,769 are held by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Bartlett And Com Ltd Com owns 137,978 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 33,300 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,660 shares. Northeast Consultants Incorporated has 0.61% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 53,140 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Country Club Communication Na stated it has 2,355 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 302 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Has ‘Greater Confidence’ In Waste Management’s Leadership Team – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “These “Safe Haven” Stocks Aren’t Worth the Cost Today – The Motley Fool” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Yahoo News” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.70 million activity.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) by 46,669 shares to 389,506 shares, valued at $12.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,231 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burren Limited stated it has 24,900 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 52,136 shares. 96,605 are held by California Employees Retirement System. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 108,762 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Mirador Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Creative Planning holds 2,586 shares. Proshare reported 5,348 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity holds 0% or 3,794 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.14% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 1,904 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Mirae Asset Global Invs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 76 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 27,052 shares.