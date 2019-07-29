Ellie Mae (ELLI) Holder Frontier Capital Management Co Has Cut Position by $11.85 Million; Intersect Capital Has Trimmed Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Price Rose

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 1,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $41.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1901.28. About 2.12M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC – AMAZON HAS RECEIVED 53 REPORTS OF POWER BANKS OVERHEATING IN THE U.S., INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF CHEMICAL BURNS; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 27/05/2018 – 50 books that inspire Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech titans; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc. (ELLI) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 120,892 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 307,185 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.32 million, down from 428,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae and Pacific Union Financial, LLC Streamline Mortgage Technology Workflows; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Inc: Ellie Mae and Finicity Partner to Integrate Digital Verification Solution in Ellie Mae Encompass Digital Mortgag; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 16/04/2018 – Eric Connors Joins Ellie Mae as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Management; 12/03/2018 – Cre8tech Labs, Inc. And Lender Price Announce Integration With Ellie Mae’s Encompass Mortgage Management Solution; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – March Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Shows Millennials Closing Times Shrink to Fastest Mark; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.81 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American State Bank reported 3.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gotham Asset Mngmt reported 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atika Mngmt Lc reported 5,295 shares. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership owns 359,431 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 2.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lone Pine Limited has 6.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 651,661 shares. Mitchell Capital Communication accumulated 7,173 shares. The Washington-based Zevenbergen Cap Limited Liability has invested 6.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Doheny Asset Ca accumulated 1.1% or 726 shares. Pure Financial Advsr stated it has 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carlson Mgmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 740 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 2,652 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) accumulated 265 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas reported 97,646 shares stake. Graybill Bartz And Ltd reported 135 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 483,700 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $81.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Site Centers Corp. by 731,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli & Inv Advisers stated it has 315,562 shares or 4.01% of all its holdings. Moody National Bank Tru Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 101,542 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has 45,726 shares. Hmi Capital holds 17.27% or 1.48 million shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 5,237 shares. Primecap Management Co Ca holds 0.2% or 2.71M shares in its portfolio. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 16,000 shares. Brown Advisory reported 4,840 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 10,385 shares. Oppenheimer & Comm reported 2,147 shares stake. Harvest Management Limited Company accumulated 4,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Echo Street Capital Lc holds 59,851 shares.

