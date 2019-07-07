Ellie Mae (ELLI) Holder Contour Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Shares Rose, Murphy Capital Management Decreased by $437,320 Its Holding

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 270,661 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.89M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 13/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Study Finds That Sellers Plan to Accelerate Use of Text Messaging to Meet Shifting Consumer Preferences; 12/03/2018 – Cre8tech Labs, Inc. And Lender Price Announce Integration With Ellie Mae’s Encompass Mortgage Management Solution; 20/03/2018 – Homebuyers Expect Digital Mortgages, But Also Want Human-Touch Communication, 2018 Ellie Mae Borrower Insights Survey Finds; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q Rev $117.9M; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q REV. $117.9M, EST. $108.8M; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 Rev $495M-$505M; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 EPS BETWEEN $0.28 TO $0.38; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 15,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,954 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 86,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.30 billion market cap company. It closed at $29.38 lastly. It is down 3.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16 million shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $62.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. 8,164 shares valued at $549,070 were sold by SCHREINER GATES CATHLEEN on Friday, January 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited invested in 0% or 5 shares. Sei Invests Company has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated reported 658,542 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Ltd Llc owns 38,333 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 3,800 shares. 83,097 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Communication. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 568,918 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 604,200 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Communications holds 0.07% or 98,514 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest reported 2,860 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Com invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Legal General Public Ltd has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 18,893 shares. Creative Planning holds 2,586 shares.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by various sources discussing the company's AWS partnership, consumer connect services, and analyst coverage.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.40 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 72,485 shares to 83,175 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 7,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY).