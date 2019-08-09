Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Position in Kennedy (KW) as Shares Declined; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Position in Pg&E (PCG) as Valuation Declined

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 49,168 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 1.68 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Team Inc (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,400 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Introduces Wildfire Monitoring Using Satellite Technology – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PG&E Supports and Elects to Help Fund New California Wildfire Fund – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Msd Ltd Partnership owns 3.00 million shares. Oz Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 5.40 million are held by Zimmer Ptnrs Limited Partnership. Geode Capital Mgmt holds 1.04M shares. 20,428 are held by Raymond James And Assoc. Baystate Wealth Ltd holds 100 shares. Kazazian Asset Lc has invested 0.93% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 3.66 million shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oak Hill Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 4.18% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Abrams Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 25.00M shares or 12.5% of its portfolio. Reilly Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) CEO Bill McMorrow on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kennedy Wilson Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 12,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Ltd Liability Com owns 66,679 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Putnam Llc reported 0.07% stake. Whittier stated it has 30 shares. Raymond James Advsr Inc has 113,818 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 3.11 million shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 623,801 shares stake. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp invested in 10,219 shares. The Ohio-based James has invested 0.05% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 397,640 shares. Heartland Advsr Inc invested 1.68% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 95,000 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 72,620 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 16,728 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 10,325 shares.