Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Its White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Position as Share Price Rose; United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Holding Held by Hollencrest Securities Llc

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 60,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 422,041 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.58 million, up from 361,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.57. About 1.96M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1068.43. About 7,586 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank reported 98 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1,621 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 663 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc reported 86 shares stake. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 443 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). 350 are held by Hyman Charles D. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.12% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) or 3,186 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 70 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0.23% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Mraz Amerine & Associate Incorporated owns 8.39% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 27,638 shares. Legal General Pcl has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 6,430 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). 1,408 are held by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MediaAlpha To Sell Significant Minority Stake To Insignia Capital – PRNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “White Mountains to Hold 2019 Annual Investor Information Meeting on June 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Sequential Brands Group, White Mountains Insurance Group, PetIQ, Black Stone Minerals, Second Sight Medical Products, and USA Truck â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EJF Capital Receives Strategic Minority Investment From Kudu – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 High-Price Stocks to Buy Worthy of Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS won’t add residential delivery holiday surcharges â€” but that comes with a cost – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Farm To Table On Nationwide Scale – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 131,134 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 7,594 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Commercial Bank Na accumulated 31,868 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Brown Advisory Limited Com reported 2,460 shares stake. King Wealth holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,937 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.23% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 99,652 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cls Invs Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Bollard Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Com holds 1.08% or 129,592 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech, a Iowa-based fund reported 94,451 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Company reported 119,050 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 657,512 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Park Oh invested in 0.25% or 44,503 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0.29% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,486 shares.