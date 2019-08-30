Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Position in Kennedy (KW) as Market Valuation Declined; Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Cut Stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by $1.95 Million as Stock Value Declined

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 194,562 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 44.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 340,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 95,798 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Provides Enrollment Update on QR-110 Clinical Trial and Highlights Ophthalmology Presentations at ARVO

More notable recent ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ProQR Prices $90.6 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares – GlobeNewswire” on September 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ProQR to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ProQR Receives â‚¬ 4.7 million in Innovation Credit from Dutch Government for QR-110 for LCA10 – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ProQR Announces Presentation on QR-421a Program in Ophthalmology at Usher Syndrome Coalition Conference in July – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ProQR Announces â€œProQR Vision 2023â€ Strategy at its Annual R&D Day – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 84,171 shares to 533,655 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 375,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VSTA).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh bought 7,100 shares worth $149,100.