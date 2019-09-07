Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Lowered Stake in Kennedy (KW) by $850,521 as Share Price Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Has Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 221,953 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 23,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.12 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 15,939 shares to 35,450 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 22,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,322 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Gp Inc accumulated 0.04% or 1,339 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity Communication has 6.9% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al accumulated 0.56% or 21,203 shares. De Burlo Group Inc Inc holds 49,365 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Howard Cap Management has 6,625 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Management stated it has 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 13,691 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated has 0.69% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Grisanti Management has invested 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). British Columbia Investment accumulated 0.65% or 1.35 million shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 837,531 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 170,987 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 5,305 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Ltd Co invested in 1.46% or 55,506 shares. Community Retail Bank Of Raymore holds 0.77% or 35,824 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $282,555 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.02% or 12,724 shares. B Riley Wealth Management owns 12,620 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 10,219 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 682,513 shares. 725 are held by Plante Moran Financial Llc. Franklin Resources Inc owns 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 402,196 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 82,840 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 232,265 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co has 113,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Company reported 4,960 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Putnam Investments Ltd Llc accumulated 1.40M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 40,304 shares. Bb&T Ltd Com holds 128,251 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 226,417 shares.