Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Holding in Kennedy (KW) by $850,521; Overlook Holdings LTD Holding in Netease (NTES) Decreased by $7.10 Million

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. It is down 4.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.20B market cap company. The stock increased 10.34% or $24.31 during the last trading session, reaching $259.45. About 1.56M shares traded or 125.52% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 249,818 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 13,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 4,000 shares. Victory holds 0.02% or 397,640 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 70,732 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 16,728 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Skylands Cap, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Copeland Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.09M shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd holds 0.05% or 82,722 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Gru Incorporated invested in 4,592 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Financial Gp owns 8.17M shares. Us Commercial Bank De owns 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 547 shares. Ci Inc holds 0.18% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 1.51M shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $431,655 activity. Shares for $149,100 were bought by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.54M for 27.25 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.